Leroy VanDerpoel Sr.
Owego - Leroy Walter VanDerpoel, Sr., 76 of Owego, died unexpectedly at home on Monday, October 5, 2020. He is survived by his son, Leroy VanDerpoel, Jr. and daughter Lisa (Mel) Dean; siblings Patricia Barton, Betty (Peter) Smith, Richard (Sue) VanDerpoel, Esther (Kerry) Folk and Ricky (Vickie) VanDerpoel; grandchildren Kevin VanDerpoel, April VanDerpoel and Allison (Ron) Reid, as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his dog Chrystal. He was predeceased by his parents Ranselar and Dorothy, brothers Ranselar, Jr., Lloyd, Randy, Mickey and son Walter. Leroy was born March 30, 1944. He retired from Chemung County Fairgrounds. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and spending time with family. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 10 at 11:00 AM at the Evergreen Cemetery, Spencer, NY. Masks and social distancing required. The family invites friends to join them for a meal and reminisce following the service.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
