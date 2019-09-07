|
Levinus George Van Son III, (Ed.D)
- - George, as he was known by family and friends, died in the pre-dawn hours on Friday, May 17, 2019. He was 84 years old.
George was born in West Palm Beach, FL on June 15, 1934. He received his Doctorate in Education from Boston University in 1968. While at Boston University, George had the opportunity to be the personal speech therapist to Joseph P. Kennedy, father of then President John F. Kennedy. During his time at Boston University, he met and married his wife of over 50 years, Helen.
George started his teaching career at Temple University in Philadelphia, PA in 1967. In 1969, he received an offer to teach at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY, in their School of Allied Health Professions, Speech Pathology and Audiology Department. He taught many students over his 31 years until his retirement. Over his career, he published many scholarly articles and papers contributing to the field of speech language pathology. Some of his best-known work was documented in 1982 with the publication of the book he edited, Video in Health, that brought together medical and technology experts to share their knowledge on how to use video and computers effectively in a healthcare setting.
In addition to his academic work at Ithaca College, he consulted as a speech therapist for at-risk youth at the former George Junior Republic in Freeville, NY and at the former Louis Gossett Jr. Residential Center in Lansing, NY. While at the George Junior Republic, he volunteered his evenings to set up a television production program, WGJR, through which he taught the students the skills and technologies needed to communicate their knowledge and experiences by producing their own television shows.
Also, George was actively involved with Ithaca Boy Scouts. During his involvement with Troop 55, his son Jeffrey became an Eagle Scout in 1986.
His love of teaching and helping the next generation to learn extends to his final act of donating his body to the Georgetown University School of Medicine to be used by first year medical students. In lieu of flowers, he and his family request that you make a donation to the Anatomical Donor Program at Georgetown University (https://som.georgetown.edu/donate/anatomical-donor-program) or the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (www.theaftd.org) or to your local Hospice.
He is survived by his wife and their two daughters Elizabeth and Catherine, and six grandchildren. Their son Jeffrey predeceased him in 2012. Whether you knew him as George, Dad or Grandad, he is lovingly remembered by his family for creating magical trees from rolled up newspapers and fanciful drip sand castles at their favorite beach. He also leaves behind the many rock walls and stone walkways he laid by hand around his homes and at the homes of each of his children.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 7, 2019