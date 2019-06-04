Services
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Green Hills Cemetery
Dryden, NY
View Map
Linda B. Moore Obituary
Linda B. Moore

Groton - Linda B. Moore, 58 of Groton passed away Sunday with her family by her side after losing a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Ithaca on October 22, 1960 the daughter of the late Herbert A. and Shirley Haskins Brecht. Linda worked for 21 years for Wilcox Press and most recently has been working for Cornell University for the last 11 years. She was a former Girl Scout leader, who loved her cows and gardening.

Linda is survived by her loving husband of 31 years Michael Moore; children: Jared Moore (Heidi Chamberlain) and Amy (Josh) Barron; grand pups: Sophie, Moose, Remington; siblings Jane (David) Pealo and Bruce (Brenda) Brecht; several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 5 from 4 -6 pm at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main Street, Dryden with a Funeral Service at 6 pm following calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 6 at 1pm in Green Hills Cemetery, Dryden.

Linda's family wishes to thank Cayuga Hematology Oncology Associates and Hospicare for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Groton Fire Department and EMS, 108 E Cortland St, Groton, NY 13073. Online condolences at www.perkinsfh.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on June 4, 2019
