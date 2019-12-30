Resources
More Obituaries for Linda â€”
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Bower "Bower" â€”

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Bower "Bower" â€” Obituary
Linda Bower — "Miss Bower"

Linda A. Bower died peacefully at the age of 72 on December 20, 2019 at Cayuga Medical Center. Linda, born June 15"', 1947 in Buffalo, New York, was the daughter of Joan Thompson and Rupert Monfoletho.

Linda graduated from Tompkins Cortand Community College in 1999 with a Human Services degree in Chemical Dependency Counseling. After graduating, Linda became an active member of Narcotics Anonymous and sponsored other women throughout New York.

Linda also served as Chairwoman & Liaison for the Fresh Air Fund out of New York City. She was the host mother for Robin, Regina & Reggie Purnell.

Linda is survived by her sister Debra Bischoff, brother David Thompson, daughters Adrianne Bower & Leslie J essiman Chiappa and son Jesse Bower. Grandchildren from Adrianne: Justice Michael-Edward Bower, Connor Nicholas Vanderhyde and Savannah Raine Vanderhyde. Grandchildren from Leslie: Andrew Joseph and Thomas Anthony Chiappa.

A Service of Remembrance will be held Sunday, January 5th from 2:00 pm — 5:00 pm at Lot 10 (106 S Cayuga St, Ithaca, NY 14850). Light refreshments will be served.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -