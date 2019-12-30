|
|
Linda Bower — "Miss Bower"
Linda A. Bower died peacefully at the age of 72 on December 20, 2019 at Cayuga Medical Center. Linda, born June 15"', 1947 in Buffalo, New York, was the daughter of Joan Thompson and Rupert Monfoletho.
Linda graduated from Tompkins Cortand Community College in 1999 with a Human Services degree in Chemical Dependency Counseling. After graduating, Linda became an active member of Narcotics Anonymous and sponsored other women throughout New York.
Linda also served as Chairwoman & Liaison for the Fresh Air Fund out of New York City. She was the host mother for Robin, Regina & Reggie Purnell.
Linda is survived by her sister Debra Bischoff, brother David Thompson, daughters Adrianne Bower & Leslie J essiman Chiappa and son Jesse Bower. Grandchildren from Adrianne: Justice Michael-Edward Bower, Connor Nicholas Vanderhyde and Savannah Raine Vanderhyde. Grandchildren from Leslie: Andrew Joseph and Thomas Anthony Chiappa.
A Service of Remembrance will be held Sunday, January 5th from 2:00 pm — 5:00 pm at Lot 10 (106 S Cayuga St, Ithaca, NY 14850). Light refreshments will be served.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020