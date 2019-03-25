Linda Facey



Freeville - Linda (Covey) Facey, was born June 17, 1948 and passed peacefully at home in the early morning hours of Monday, March 18, 2019 with her loving husband Kenny Facey at her side.



She was the daughter of Robert and Doris Covey of Ithaca, NY and the loving wife of Kenneth Facey of Ithaca NY. Linda and her husband Kenny were married twenty-three years ago at Boldt Castle on the Saint Lawrence River.



Linda is survived by her husband Ken Facey and her extended family, the Lobdell's of Freeville, NY.



Linda Facey worked for N.Y.S.E.G. starting in 1970 and after 40 years took her retirement. She along with her late husband Frank Giordano, who predeceased her in 1985, were founding members of the Etna Fire Department and helped lay the foundation stones. Linda loved to hunt and fish and she loved anything that involved the great outdoors. She loved to travel and loved room service.



There will be a grave side service for family and friends on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM, in the Calvary Cemetery on Floral Avenue in Ithaca, New York.



On Saturday, March 30 at 2:00 PM there will be a Celebration of Her Life with a dish-to-pass gathering of family and friends will be held at the Etna Volunteer Fire Department at 26 Wood Road, Freeville, NY.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to either The Saint Jude's Children's Cancer Hospital or The non-profit Etna Volunteer Fire Department In Memoriam of Linda Facey. Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 25, 2019