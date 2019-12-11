Services
Ithaca - Linda G. Miller, 71 of Ithaca, NY and member of Tabernacle Baptist Church went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 10, 2019. She was born on September 2, 1948 in Seneca Falls, NY to her late parents Howard and Tillie (Slaght) Percey. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary L. Miller, a brother Webster (Marilyn) Percey of Rochester, NY, a daughter Angela (Steven) Blyler of Newfield, NY, a son Jeffrey (Anna) Miller of Seneca Falls, NY, 3 granddaughters Christen (Rocco) Stevens of Spencer, NY, Ericka Blyler of Newfield, NY, Sophia Miller of Seneca Falls, NY as well as several sisters and brothers in law and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters Marilyn, Nancy and Virginia and brothers Howard and Richard. Linda was a faithful, Godly, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her selfless love, quiet and gentle spirit and example of Christian faith was a blessing to all who knew her.

There will be an hour of visitation from 10AM-11AM with a memorial service to immediately follow at the Tabernacle Baptist Church, located at 1019 N. Cayuga Street, Ithaca, NY on Saturday, December 21st, 2019 with Pastor Dale Ford officiating. A luncheon will follow the services. There will be a private graveside ceremony in the spring.

In Linda's memory, please consider making a memorial contribution to the Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Herson Wagner Funeral Home, 110 S. Geneva Street, Ithaca, NY.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
