Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Linda Cox
Linda Marie Cox Obituary
Linda Marie Cox

South Danby - Linda Marie Cox, 77, of South Danby passed away peacefully Friday morning, March 15, 2019 following a brief illness.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Earl Cox. Surviving are daughter, Cheryl; two sons, Barry and Darrel; and ten grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in Linda's name to Tompkins Community Action Food Pantry at 701 Spencer Road in Ithaca, NY 14850, c/o Lee Dillon, Exec. Dir.

Bangs Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 19, 2019
