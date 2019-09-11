|
Lloyd Burton Ellis, Jr
Ithaca - Lloyd Burton Ellis, Jr. 92, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Cayuga Medical Center. He was born in Ithaca son of the late Lloyd and Malvina Beach Ellis and was predeceased by his wife, Beverly Warren Ellis, who died in January, 1999. They were married for 51 years. Lloyd enlisted in the United States Navy in 1944 when he was just 17 years old. He served on the USS Providence until his honorable discharge as a S1C-GM in 1946. He was a life member of the American Legion and the VFW of Ithaca.
After leaving the Navy, Lloyd and his brother, Melvin (who died in July, 2018), co-owned Charjan's Card and Gift Shop and worked side by side for over 40 years. Upon retiring at age 59, Lloyd and Beverly enjoyed many hours of playing golf.
He is survived by his four children, Sharon (Andrew) Silverman of Framingham, MA.; Lloyd B. (Renee) Ellis, III of Costa Mesa, CA; Terri Lee Ellis of Trumansburg, NY; and Richard W. (Deanna) Ellis of Ithaca; four grandchildren, Lindsay Silverman of Brookline, MA; Amy (David) Ostiguy of Sherman Oaks, CA; Kyle and Katie Ellis of Ithaca; two great-grandchildren William and Camille Ostiguy; his sister, MaryEllen (Camillo) Bordoni; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private graveside service with Military Honors was held on Wednesday, September 3 rd at Hayts Cemetery, Ithaca. The Rev. Tim Dean officiated.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lloyd's memory may be directed to the Racker Center, 3226 Wilkins Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850 or to the Cayuga Medical Center Foundation, 101 Dates Dr., Ithaca, NY 14850.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 11, 2019