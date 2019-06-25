|
Lloyd W. Koke
Ovid - Lloyd W. Koke, age 89, of Ovid passed away at Beechtree Care Center in Ithaca on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. A Graveside Service with military honors will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, June 28th at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus. The family asks those who would like to make a donation in Lloyd's memory to kindly consider a donation to Christ Lutheran Church in Interlaken.
Published in Ithaca Journal on June 25, 2019