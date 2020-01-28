|
Lois A. Kelly
Lois A. Kelly passed into God's hands peacefully on December 22, 2019 at Beechtree Care Center at the age of 85. Lois was predeceased by her husband, Albert, children: Holly (2014), Tim (2016), Fred (2019), her parents Fred and Mabel Inman, and her brother, Eugene Oltz. Lois is survived by her children: Kandi (David) Linn, Kim (Mary) Kelly, Heather Myers, brother Richard (Shirley) Inman, special "Little Sis" Wanda Gleason, sister-in-law Esther Mitchell, and daughter-in-law Donna Kelly. Lois also leaves behind several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many, many friends. Lois attended King Ferry High School, graduating in 1951 at the age of 16. Lois worked several years at Cayuga Medical Center retiring in 1995. Lois then started working at the Salvation Army, retiring in 2007, but continued to volunteer until November 2018. During her work at the Salvation Army, she earned the Catherine Booth Award for her dedication to the Principles of Community Service. Lois was also voted the Volunteer of the Year in 2018 for the Salvation Army. In addition, Lois was voted one of the Outstanding Women you should know by the local radio station while working at the Salvation Army. Lois raised her family on South Hill and was a mother to all the neighborhood kids, she would load up the "Big Green Station Wagon" and take as many as would fit to walk around the lake or go on a picnic or camping at Lower Treman Park. In her later years, she loved traveling on Swarthout Tours and going to the Salvation Army camp at Long Point. Lois was a faithful follower of the Lord, worshipping at the Salvation Army in Ithaca. Lois thoroughly enjoyed just getting in the car and going for a ride, wherever the road led her. Lois and Wanda would visit all the bazaars in the area and knew what they wanted to eat before they even entered the building. Lois was a loving mother, devoted friend, and believed in the power of the Lord. Services will be held on February 1, 2020 at the Salvation Army, 150 N. Albany Street, Ithaca, NY. Calling hours will begin at 11:00 AM with a service to follow at 12:00 PM. Rest in Peace, Mom. Love you always! In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lois's memory to the Salvation Army, 150 N. Albany Street, Ithaca, NY 14850. Miss Me But Let Me Go When I come to the end of the day, And the sun has set for me. I want no rites in a gloom-filled room Why cry for a soul set free? Miss me a little, but not too long. And not with your head bowed low. Remember the love we once shared... Miss me, but let me go. For this is a journey we all must take, And each must go alone. It's all part of the maker's plan. A step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick at heart Go to the friends we know. And bury your sorrow in doing good deeds Miss me, but let me go. Arrangements have been entrusted to Herson-Wagner Funeral Home, 110 S. Geneva St. Ithaca N.Y. Online condolences may be left at hersonwagnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020