Lois A. Kinney
Lois A. Kinney

Freeville - Lois A. Kinney, 78, of Freeville, NY, was called home to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 30, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Mrs. Kinney was born March 9, 1941 in Cortland, NY a daughter of the late Moody & Grace Storck Sanford. She attended school in Dryden and on February 27, 1960 was married to the late James T. Kinney at Memorial Baptist Church, Cortland, NY. Lois was retired from Smith Corona and later was employed by Transact and BJ's.

Lois was a longtime member of the New Testament Church of Peruville.

Above all things she loved spending time with her family, shopping, and celebrating the New Year with the annual party.

Predeceased by her husband, James T. Kinney, daughter in law Michelle Kinney, brother, Maurice Sanford.

Survivors include her sons, Daniel J. (Susan) Kinney of Freeville, Ronald M. Kinney of Groton, and Dale W. (Sandra) Kinney of Cortland; brother, Moody Sanford Jr.; grandchildren: Evan, Danielle, Tristan, Kyle, Caleb, Korissa, Tarra, Aynalem; 4 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like thank Lois's lady friends and John Hughes and Meg with Hospicare for their exceptional care and compassion.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at the New Testament Church of Peruville with Pastor John Iler officiating. Burial will be in Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden. Those wishing to remember Lois are asked to consider memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, to the New Testament Church of Peruville, P.O. Box 1, Groton, NY 13073-0001, or the Cortland Christian Academy, 15 West Rd., Cortland, NY 13045.

Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden has arrangements, online condolences at www.perkinsfh.com




Published in Ithaca Journal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
