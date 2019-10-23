|
Lois M. Ploss
Groton - Lois M. Ploss, 90 of Groton, NY formerly of Trumansburg, went home to the Lord surrounded by her family on October 21, 2019.
Born March 29, 1929 in Trumansburg she was the daughter of the late Karl and Mildred Edwards Ditzell.
She had spent her life dedicated to her family, raising her children, Eugene, Raymond Ploss, Sharon Newton and Deborah Cochran.
She is also survived by her siblings, June Morrison, Robert, Marion and Dorthody Ditzell as well as 11 grandchildren , 15 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Peruville New Testament Church and the family will receive friends , noon to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will held at a later date at the Grove Cemtery in Trumansburg.
Contributions may be made to Gideons Bible organization or to Peruville New Testament Church.
For more information and condolences may be made to Lois's guestbook at www.zirbelfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019