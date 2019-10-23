Services
Zirbel Funeral Home
115 Williams Street
Groton, NY 13073
(607) 898-3867
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Peruville New Testament Church
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Peruville New Testament Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Ploss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois M. Ploss


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois M. Ploss Obituary
Lois M. Ploss

Groton - Lois M. Ploss, 90 of Groton, NY formerly of Trumansburg, went home to the Lord surrounded by her family on October 21, 2019.

Born March 29, 1929 in Trumansburg she was the daughter of the late Karl and Mildred Edwards Ditzell.

She had spent her life dedicated to her family, raising her children, Eugene, Raymond Ploss, Sharon Newton and Deborah Cochran.

She is also survived by her siblings, June Morrison, Robert, Marion and Dorthody Ditzell as well as 11 grandchildren , 15 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Peruville New Testament Church and the family will receive friends , noon to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will held at a later date at the Grove Cemtery in Trumansburg.

Contributions may be made to Gideons Bible organization or to Peruville New Testament Church.

For more information and condolences may be made to Lois's guestbook at www.zirbelfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now