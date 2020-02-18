|
Lois V. Newman Hall
Ithaca - Lois V. Newman Hall, 88, of Ithaca, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Cayuga Medical Center. Born August 28, 1931 in Avoca, NY, daughter of Andrew and Alice Beyea Newman.
Lois was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church and volunteered for Cayuga Medical Center, Sherpherds Groups at church, Meals on Wheels, Prayer Shawl knitting group, Girl Scouts, 4H and Pasco County Medical Center.
She is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, F. Rupert Hall; Survivors include: son, David (Darlene) of Penn Yan; daughters, Joyce Andrews Turner of Ithaca and Sheila Hall of Dryden; grandchildren, Christopher Andrews, Scott (Amy) Andrews (Great- Granddaughters Willow and Skye Andrews) all of RI, Megan Hall (Great-Grandchildren Levi and Sophia) of Ithaca and Bryan Hall (Rachel) of Ithaca.
Celebration of Life will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Friends may call Friday, February 21, 2020 from 3-4 PM at the Bangs Funeral Home. In addition to flowers or contributions to the the family asks that you share kindness with others
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020