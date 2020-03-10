Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
137 Main Street
Candor, NY 13743
(607) 659-5507
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
137 Main Street
Candor, NY 13743
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
137 Main Street
Candor, NY 13743
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta McCall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta G. McCall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta G. McCall Obituary
Loretta G. McCall

Candor, New York - Loretta Grace McCall, 62, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Loretta was predeceased by her parents, Neal and Loretta Mayes; brother, Donald Mayes. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Jeff McCall; daughter and son-in-law, Tara and Aaron Lounsbury; three grandchildren, Brayden, Brianna Grace, Connor; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Frederick and Sharon Mayes, Thomas and Beverly Mayes; sister and brother-in-law, Valerie and Mike Hawley; sister-in-law, Kathy Mayes; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Loretta retired from Cornell University after 32 years of service. She loved the outdoors, hiking, crossing country skiing, her horses and dogs, Shay and Tate. The family will receive friends Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 137 Main St., Candor, NY. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14th at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Wayne Sibrava, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Loretta's memory to the SPCA of Tomkins County, 1640 Hanshaw Road, Ithaca, NY 14850. Condolences may be made to Loretta's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -