Loretta J. Terwilliger
Loretta J. Terwilliger

Dryden - Loretta J. Terwilliger, age 80, of Dryden, NY passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center in Cortland, NY.

Born December 29, 1939 in Cortland, NY, she was the daughter of Mary Forsyth Strickland of Candor, NY and the late Audley Strickland. She was a graduate of Candor High School and was a homemaker and day care provider. Following retirement she spent the next several years in Zephyhrhills, FL. Loretta enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, horseshoes and hunting for "treasures" at flea markets and garage sales. She loved playing eucre and going to the "fun house."

In addition to her mother, Loretta is survived by her daughter, Sherry (Chuck) Erxleben of Freeville, NY; son, Norman (Martine) Terwilliger of Freeville, NY; daughter, Karen (Rob) Compton of Brooktondale, NY; grandchildren, Rachel (David) Laughlin, Daniel (Erin) Terwilliger, Adam (Maggie) Terwilliger and Andrew Sherwood; two great grandchildren, Mason Laughlin and Caleb Terwilliger; her four legged companion, Sassy; siblings, Kenneth Strickland (Bonnie), Dale Strickland (Eileen), Martha Krebs (Frank) and Charlotte Shaw; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her husband, Norman Terwilliger in 2019 and sister, Gail "Dolly" Maassen.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tompkins County SPCA, 1640 Hanshaw Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850 or a charity of one's choice.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
