Lorraine A. Hollenback

Ithaca - Lorraine A. Hollenbeck, age 86, of Ithaca, NY passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 unexpectedly at home.

Lorraine was born June 7, 1934 in Ithaca, NY the daughter of the late Donald and Nellie Underwood Carpenter. She was married to Edmund Hollenbeck who passed away on February 17, 2005. She was retired from Cornell University's Plant Breeding Department and was a member of Balbettes.

Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Judith H. Weimer and sons, Brent A. Hollenbeck and Jeff C. (Honey) Hollenbeck; grandchildren, Zackary, Christina and Myranda and several cousins. She was singularly devoted to her family and loved her dachshunds.

Private burial will be in Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden, NY at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to American Cancer Society, 13 Beech Street, Johnson City, NY 13790. www.perkinsfh.com




Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
