|
|
Lorraine E. Houston
Candor - Lorraine E. Houston, 82, of Candor, NY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. She was born on May 6, 1936 the daughter of the late Edward and Louise (Shaff) Reeves; her former husbands, LeRoy Grover and Narin Murray, her daughters, Rosemary Turk and Roxanne Smith; Lorraine is survived by her husband, Gilbert Houston, her children, Michael (Heidi) Grover, Ramona Hooton, Rita (Tim) Fenner, Robert (Tracey) Murray, Thomas (Colleen) Murray; her step-children, Gilbert Jr., Thomas and Scott Houston; one sister, Catherine Reeves; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Lorraine had a passion for reading and cherished talking on the phone regularly with her family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at Richards Funeral Home, 3670 Waverly Rd, Owego, NY 13827 on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:00AM, with Rev. Phil Jordan, officiating. Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, from 10:00AM until the time of service. Burial will be in Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lorraine's name to the Candor Emergency Squad, 58 Main St. Candor, NY 13743. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 28, 2019