Lorraine (Mason) Groat



Groton - Lorraine (Mason) Groat, age 89, of Groton, NY died Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in Canandaigua, NY. Born April 16th, 1931 in Reading, New York, she was the daughter of the late Stanley W. Mason and Ruth (Dunbar) Mason. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband and soulmate of 55 years, Howard L. Groat, who died in 2004, her daughter Debra Kastenhuber, and son-in-law, James Kastenhuber, Great-grandson Calogero Cassetta, Sister & Brother-in-law, Shirley & Ken Mapes Sr., Sister Sheila Cartwright, Brother-in-law Gary Palmer.



Lorraine retired from Tompkins Trust Company, where she worked for over 26 years. She and Howard enjoyed 25 years working together with antiques and managed the Groats Country Antiques in the Lodge at Baker's Acres in N. Lansing, NY from 1993 until 2007, and was a longtime member of the Lansing United Methodist Church.



Survivors include daughter, Kathy (John) Whitenton of Ocala FL; grandchildren Paul (Heather) Lucas, Julie Lucas; three great-granddaughters; two great-grandsons, and one great-great granddaughter; Sisters Colleen Palmer, Sharon (Mason) Peppard; Brothers Charles Mason, Floyd Cartwright, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date, due to social distancing.









