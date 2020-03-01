|
Lorraine J. Kaiser Pakkala Lintala
Newfield - Lorraine J. Kaiser Pakkala Lintala, 88, of Newfield, N.Y., and Yulee, Fla., went to be with her Personal Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Born March 15, 1931, in Horseheads, N.Y., she was the daughter of Charles and Frances (Lovell) Kaiser.
Lorraine lived her life for the glory of her Lord. She was the author of Land of Forgetfulness, a personal story about being an Alzheimer's patient's caregiver with tips and Bible verses to help caregivers. She also contributed to the book Uplift with Barbara Delinsky, sharing lessons learned while battling breast cancer, and several other devotionals, books and publications.
She previously served as the editor of American Agriculturalist magazine and worked as an administrative assistant for the alumni department at the Statler Hotel of Cornell University.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, entertaining and sitting on her porch watching the birds and wildlife. Her home was filled with happiness, laughter and the sound of her beautiful whistling and singing.
She is survived by her children: Cheryl Tavares Fahs and her children Gabriel and Nathan Tavares and Maya Weltman-Fahs; Walter (Brenda) Pakkala and their daughters Teneel Wilder and Tiffany Wilson; and Rochelle (Kenneth) Mix; step-children Eric (Barb) Lintala and their children Alyssa Bub and Eric Lintala Jr.; Dr. Alan (Janet) Lintala and their children Aiden, Mason and Pierson Lintala; and Christine (Keith) Pelz and their daughters Adrienne and Karen Pelz. She is also survived by her "special daughter" Joyce Searor, dear friend Dixie Merilahti, and many great- and great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by the father of her children, Wilfred Pakkala; her husband, Leonard Lintala; and their grandson, Grant Lintala.
A Celebration of Life is planned for 1 p.m. March 14, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of West Danby, 2219 West Danby Road, Spencer, NY 14883.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospicare, 172 East King Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020