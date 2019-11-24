|
Lorraine Kaiser Pakkala Lintala
Born on March 15, 1931, Lorraine went to be with the Lord on Nov. 24, 2019.
Survived by her children: Cheryl Tavares Fahs, Walter Pakkala (Brenda) and Rochelle Mix (Kenneth); step children Eric Lintala (Barb), Dr. Alan Lintala (Janet), Christine Peltz (Keith); and special daughter Joyce Searor. Also survived by many grand-, great- and great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life is planned for March 14, 2020. Complete obituary to follow.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019