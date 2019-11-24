Services
Allen-Manzer Funeral Home
56 N. Main St.
Spencer, NY 14883
607-589-4900
Lorraine Kaiser Pakkala Lintala

Lorraine Kaiser Pakkala Lintala Obituary
Lorraine Kaiser Pakkala Lintala

Born on March 15, 1931, Lorraine went to be with the Lord on Nov. 24, 2019.

Survived by her children: Cheryl Tavares Fahs, Walter Pakkala (Brenda) and Rochelle Mix (Kenneth); step children Eric Lintala (Barb), Dr. Alan Lintala (Janet), Christine Peltz (Keith); and special daughter Joyce Searor. Also survived by many grand-, great- and great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life is planned for March 14, 2020. Complete obituary to follow.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
