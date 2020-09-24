Lorraine Marie Putzig Felch
Ithaca - Lorraine Marie Putzig Felch "Lorrie", 88, of Ithaca, New York passed away on September 4th in her sleep at home in Frankford, Delaware. Lorrie grew up in Rochester, New York and graduated from Monroe High School. Her parents owned a summer cottage on Lake Canandaigua where she first met her to-be future husband. She received her undergraduate degree in Zoology from Cornell University and her graduate degree in Special Education from Syracuse University.
Lorrie and her husband Kenneth Felch "Ken" moved to Ithaca in 1963 with their young children where Ken started to practice medicine with several other doctors in downtown Ithaca. Lorrie was very involved with raising the children and kept them busy with regular chores and task charts.
Her love of teaching resulted in a variety of different positions from private tutoring, to educating students with special needs as well as teaching English as a Second Language. She particularly enjoyed learning from her students about their home countries and understanding their local traditions.
Lorrie was active in the First Congregational Church from teaching Sunday School when the children were young to working on church committees addressing issues such as poverty and relocating refugees.
In 1987 they moved from the Ithaca house near Cornell to live full-time in their renovated cottage on Cayuga Lake. The cottage was a place of summertime memories which they always treasured and would gladly share. Swimming, fishing, boating and bonfires on the beach made the lake central to warm summer days.
Ken and Lorrie were avid hobbyists and gardeners. While Ken whittled, carved and painted Lorrie was busy quilting, sewing, knitting and crocheting. There were constant projects underway.
They travelled extensively across the United States and Canada. Always finding visiting family and friends as an easy reason to take a camping road trip and they enjoyed overseas journeys to Hawaii and Scotland.
Birding was a special recreation that they enjoyed immensely. Whether it was chasing the migrating snow geese, sitting in the dark listening to the mating calls of a woodcock or travelling to Costa Rica and Ecuador to view tropical birds in person, birds were a shared passion.
She is survived by daughters Stephanie Felch of Monte Rio, CA; Kimberly Felch of Nashua, New Hampshire; Cynthia Hopwood of Hinesburg, Vermont; son Matthew Felch of Frankford, Delaware and grandchildren Celina, Bronwen and Quentin Hopwood, Gleb Borovok and Jack Felch; loving sisters-in-laws Winnie Felch of Idledale, CO; Frances Brezinski of Berne, New York and Roz Dupont Felch of Landenberg, PA, son-in-laws Brian Grant of Monte Rio, CA; Richard Hopwood of Hinesburg, VT; Stephen Green of Nashua, NH; daughter-in-law Marina Borovok of Frankford, DE; and many nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her father and mother Albert and Hazel (Brown) Putzig of Rochester, NY; brother Albert Putzig of Berne, New York and loving husband of 64 years Ken Felch of Ithaca, New York.
A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined to celebrate her long and full life.
Donations in her honor can be sent to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology; 159 Sapsucker Woods Road; Ithaca NY 14850 (866)989-BIRD or give.birds.cornell.edu