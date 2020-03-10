Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Lorraine Tunnicliff
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
Lorraine Marie Tunnicliff


1960 - 2020
Lorraine Marie Tunnicliff Obituary
Lorraine Marie Tunnicliff

Ithaca - Lorraine Marie Tunnicliff, 59, of Ithaca, died on Friday, March 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Barton, NY on August 19, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Ronald J. and Luella Swansborough.

Lorraine loved playing angry birds and filled her home with angel and butterfly collectables. More than anything, she cherished the time that she shared with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her fiancé, Anthony Christie of Ithaca; her four children, Bobbi Jo Craft of Ithaca, Neil Craft of Owego, Amanda Russell (Jay Owens, Jr.) of Ithaca, Angela Whitted of New Jersey; her twelve grandchildren; her two sisters, Louella Hunt of Freeville and Rhonda (Larry) White of Enfield.

A memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Bangs Funeral Home, Inc., 209 West Green Street in Ithaca. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bangsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Remember
