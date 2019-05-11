|
Lou Groves
- - Lou Groves, (AKA Lou Myers and Thelma Louola Johnson), passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at her home at the Old Hundred elder care home on Floral Avenue in Ithaca, New York.
A Memorial Service will be held for Lou at Old Hundred and adjoining Tutelo Park on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 3:00 pm. For more details on Ms. Groves's life and the memorial service, please visit www.bangsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ms. Groves's honor to the (225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or online at https://www.alz.org/
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 11, 2019