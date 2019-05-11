Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Old Hundred and adjoining Tutelo Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Lou Groves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lou Groves

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lou Groves Obituary
Lou Groves

- - Lou Groves, (AKA Lou Myers and Thelma Louola Johnson), passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at her home at the Old Hundred elder care home on Floral Avenue in Ithaca, New York.

A Memorial Service will be held for Lou at Old Hundred and adjoining Tutelo Park on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 3:00 pm. For more details on Ms. Groves's life and the memorial service, please visit www.bangsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ms. Groves's honor to the (225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or online at https://www.alz.org/
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
Download Now