|
|
Louis Bruce Morrell
Newfield - Louis Bruce Morrell, 73, of Newfield, passed away at home on Friday, May 3, 2019. He was born in Elmira on July 10, 1945, the son of the late Romane and Elizabeth (Rorick) Morrell. On January 14, 1967, he married Mickie VanOstrand in the Newfield United Methodist Church. Bruce was an electrician for over 40 years, retiring in 2004. He enjoyed hunting, camping, and the Historical Society. He loved music and listening to his great-granddaughter sing karaoke.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mickie Morrell; two daughters, Tammy (Dana)Lisk of Newfield and Sherry (Leland)Nottingham of Monterey; one son, Erick (Mary) Morrell of Port St. Lucie, FL.; seven grandchildren, Mike Nottingham, Ashley (Justin) Buckley, Victoria Nottingham, Leland Nottingham, Tyme Hartsock, Anthoney Morrell, and Jodi Whitham; fourteen great-grandchildren; and eight nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Jim Morrell in 2015 and Jack Morrell in 2011; and by his great-granddaughter, Annalise Buckley in 2017.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 12:00-1:00 pm at Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 pm. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 10, 2019