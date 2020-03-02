|
|
Louis Fabrizio
Ithaca - Louis Fabrizio, 58, of Ithaca, died on February 28, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Ithaca, NY on April 18, 1961, he was the son of the late Frank and Ginesia (Biasillo) Fabrizio.
Louis graduated from Ithaca High School in 1980 and attended TC3. For many years, he was employed at the original Italian Carry-Out with his father and Kiwi Auto Parts. He enjoyed collecting cars and computers.
Survivors include his sister, Sandra (Paul) Fabrizio Greenberger of Stratford, CT; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins both in Italy and in the United States.
A prayer service will be held at Bangs Funeral Home, Inc., 209 West Green Street in Ithaca with Father Augustine Chumo, officiating. Burial in Calvary Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020