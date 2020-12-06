Louis Weber Sr.
Interlaken - Louis Weber Sr., age 82, of Interlaken passed away at home surrounded by family on Friday, December 4, 2020. A Graveside will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at West Lodi Cemetery. The family asks those that would like to make a contribution in Louis' memory to kindly consider the American Heart Association
, 300 5th Ave, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 or visit www.heart.org
or Lifetime Care Hospice, 330 Monroe Ave., Suite 400, Rochester, NY 14607. Louis was born on February 9, 1938, a son the late Ellis and Annabell (Steinruck) Weber. At 17, he joined the US Army and honorably served from 1955 to 1959. He worked for many years in maintenance at the US Plant, Soil, and Nutrition Laboratory in Ithaca. Louis was an avid gardener, raised beef cattle, enjoyed hunting, and most of all, he cherished time with his family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Cooke and Dr. Mauser for their compassion and care extended to Louis. Louis is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty Weber; three children, Michael McLaughlin, Louis "Junior" (Mickey) Weber, and Tina (Dave) Kenerson; six grandchildren, Mike and Crystal McLaughlin, Randy and Danielle Weber, Jerry (Lindsey Snyder) Spicer, and Heather (Ryan) Kenerson Hotte; good friend; Jeremy Smith; eight great grandchildren; a brother, Jerry Weber; a large extended family; and faithful dog, Patches. In addition to his parents, Louis was preceded in death by his brothers, David, Jim, LeRoy, and Dick; and sisters, Arlene, Pat, Margaret, and Lois. For additional information, please call 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com