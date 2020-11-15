1/
Louise Helen Schreiber
1931 - 2020
Louise Helen Schreiber

Homer - Louise Helen Schreiber, 89 of Homer NY died peacefully with her family by her side at her home on November 11, 2020

Born June 15, 1931, in Ithaca, NY, she was the daughter oft the late Clifford and Louise Smith Gray.

Having been a lifelong resident of the area, she had been a caring wife and devoted mother to her children. She had owned and operated the Flo-El ceramic shop in the 80s and had volunteered with the Four Score Club in Cortland for 21 years. She had always enjoyed the family get togethers and being involved with little league, club scouts when her children were younger. As the years passed, she enjoyed the activities of her grandchildren and volunteering in her community where needed. She will be missed.

She leaves behind her husband of 68 years, Robert P. Schreiber at home and her children, Martin Schreiber of Cortland, Joseph (Angel) Schreiber of Florida, Kathie Poch of Dryden and Lori Schreiber of Cortland. She is also survived by her 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and her brother Mitch Gray of Trumansburg as well as nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her sister, Leah Carpenter.

In keeping with the wishes of the family, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be made on her guestbook at www.zirbelfuneralhome.com

Zirbel funeral home, 115 Williams St. Groton has care of her arrangements




Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Zirbel Funeral Home
115 Williams Street
Groton, NY 13073
(607) 898-3867
