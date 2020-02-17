|
Louise Mary Bordoni Cornish
Our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Louise Mary Bordoni Cornish, left us all to join her family in heaven in the early morning hours of February 17, 2020 at Hospicare in Ithaca. Waiting for her was "Bob" (Robert Thomas Cornish), her husband of 32 years, who left us in 1980 when he was only 52. Louise was born in Ithaca on February 6, 1929 to
Ronaldo Bordoni and Giovanna (Capalongo) Bordoni. Louise leaves behind 3 sisters Antonette (Jim) Iacovelli, Jenny (Cal) Bosma, Lena (Si) Siany, and one brother Ray (Sue) Bordoni. Bob and Louise raised five children; Donna (Frank Vavonese), Lorene (Roger Jump), Janice (Reginald Malley), JoAnn Cornish (Jon Epps) and one son Lawrence Cornish (Tania Yannarilli), along with 14 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Louise retired from Tompkins County Trust Company after working there for over 25 years. In her younger years Louise loved to bowl and was on many leagues. She was accomplished at the violin and mandolin and played in several orchestras. Louise was a member of the Lansing Singing Sweethearts and loved traveling and singing with the "ladies". When her children were young, she waited tables at her cousin "Big Joe's" Coddington Restaurant. Bob and Louise never missed their children's events and Louise would drive car loads of kids to games and tournaments all over New York State. Louise loved spending summers with her family at her cottage on Cayuga Lake and welcomed anyone who came to her door. Her family was her greatest joy. She loved without judgement and accepted everyone who touched her life. You could always find a fresh pot of coffee, a hot meal, and a lot of laughs at Louise's. We will miss her and in her very own words her life was "good enough".
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, with Father Augustine Chumo, officiating. Friends may call from 4-6 pm on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Bangs Funeral Home, Inc., 209 W. Green St. in Ithaca.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Hospicare and Judy Backner, her wonderful aide who took care of her in her last days. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to Immaculate Conception Church or Hospicare of Ithaca.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020