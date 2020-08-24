1/1
Louise Ryan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Ryan

Poplar Ridge - Louise Ryan, 89, of Poplar Ridge, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Finger Lakes Center for Living in Auburn.

Mrs. Ryan was born August 19, 1931 in Auburn, a daughter of the late Floyd and Grace (Conover) Sanders. She graduated from Union Springs High School in 1949 and was a homemaker and seamstress. Louise was a member of the King Ferry Bowling League, 4-H, and the Scipio Ladies Coffee Club. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, watercolor painting and arts & crafts.

She is survived by her children: Donald E. Ryan (Nancy) of Diamond, OH, Michael J. Ryan (Mary) of Edmond, OK, William E. Ryan (Brenda) of Lansing, Patricia A. Berry (James) of Genoa, and John F. Ryan (Carrie) of Homer; her sister, Ruth E. (Sanders) Baker of Gilbertsville, NY; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, James H. Ryan in 2007, by her brothers: Edgar, Ralph, Robert, and Allen Sanders, and her sister, Jane (Sanders) Lynn.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, August 27 in Our Lady of the Lake Church, King Ferry. Interment will follow in Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery. Friends may call at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 Route 90, Genoa on Wednesday, August 26 from 4:00-7:00 PM. NYS guidelines for social distancing and face coverings will be observed at both the church and funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Southern Cayuga Instant Aid Ambulance or to the Poplar Ridge Fire Department.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shurtleff Funeral Home
10117 State Route 90
Genoa, NY 13071
(315) 497-0576
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved