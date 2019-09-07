|
Lucile Rasmussen Finn
Ithaca - Lucile Rasmussen Finn died peacefully on Thursday, September 5th. Lucile was born to Alice (Olsen) Rasmussen and Thurman Rasmussen in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. Her father died when she was three years old. Her mother, who was a public school teacher, raised Lucile and her brother, with the help of Lucile's grandmother and aunt. Lucile learned piano from her aunt at an early age and played for her entire life. Her favorite youthful pastimes were singing in the choir, ice skating on the nearby lake, and playing with her pet goat. Lucile graduated from St. Olaf College and the Chicago Hospital nursing program. She practiced nursing at University Hospital in Minneapolis, where she met her future husband, Bob Finn. They were married in 1949, and the same year moved to Champagne, Illinois, where Bob took a position as Assistant Professor at the Univ. of Illinois. In 1951 Lucile and Bob bicycled for the whole summer throughout Europe.
In 1955 Lucile, Bob and their first two children, David and Mary, moved to Ithaca. In 1957, she and Bob began building their house on Ithaca's West Hill, which was a work in progress as the family grew to five children. Lucile enjoyed gardening, piano and choral singing. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, enthusiastically serving on the support committee for the KBK School in Ghana. She and Bob loved to travel, and Switzerland, Italy, and Maho Bay, St. John were some of their favorite destinations. Lucile, Bob and family spent sabbatical years in California, in Germany and Switzerland. She learned to speak and write German while living abroad. Lucile's greatness was her gentleness. A caregiver by nature, she generously gave to others; always ready with a kind word and a smile for everyone and encouragement for many. She will be greatly missed.
She was predeceased by her husband, Bob, and daughter Mary. She is survived by her children: David Finn (Page Laughlin) of Winston-Salem, NC; Louisa Finn (Adam Jackson) of San Francisco, John Finn (Kate) of Ithaca; and Helaina (Heidi Finn) Sorey (David) of Seattle; her grandchildren Clare-Sophia Finn, Ariana Finn, Parrish Finn, Lucas Finn, and Miguel Sorey; her brother Thurman Rasmussen (Annette), her nephew Brian Rasmussen, and niece Julie Pope (Rasmussen).
A memorial service celebrating Lucile's life will be held later this fall. Memorial gifts may be made to Loaves and Fishes and the KBK School c/o First Presbyterian Church, Ithaca.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 7, 2019