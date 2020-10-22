1/
Lucy J. Hubble
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucy J. Hubble

Ithaca - Lucy J. Hubble, 84 of Ithaca, NY passed away at Cayuga Medical Center on October 21, 2020 while surrounded by family. Lucy was born in Ithaca on December 4, 1935 to Fred and Margaret June. Lucy had previously worked at Evaporated Metal Films in Ithaca, NY.

She is survived by her sons, David McMillen, Jim McMillen and daughter, Tammy Dunlop; sister, Sandy Maxwell; 6 grandchildren (Jennifer Mason, Shane McMillen, David McMillen, Cassie McMillen, Aurora McMillen, and Brandon Dunlop) and 15 great grandchildren with another on the way; she was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth McMillen and husband Earl Hubble.

To honor her wishes there will not be any services.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved