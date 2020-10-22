Lucy J. Hubble



Ithaca - Lucy J. Hubble, 84 of Ithaca, NY passed away at Cayuga Medical Center on October 21, 2020 while surrounded by family. Lucy was born in Ithaca on December 4, 1935 to Fred and Margaret June. Lucy had previously worked at Evaporated Metal Films in Ithaca, NY.



She is survived by her sons, David McMillen, Jim McMillen and daughter, Tammy Dunlop; sister, Sandy Maxwell; 6 grandchildren (Jennifer Mason, Shane McMillen, David McMillen, Cassie McMillen, Aurora McMillen, and Brandon Dunlop) and 15 great grandchildren with another on the way; she was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth McMillen and husband Earl Hubble.



To honor her wishes there will not be any services.









