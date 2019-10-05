|
|
Lucy M. O'Dell
Ithaca - Lucy M. O'Dell died on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Hospicare in Ithaca, New York at the age of 99. She was the daughter of Mr. Gail Reynolds and his wife, Sarah (Sadie) Lewis Reynolds, and was born in Leolyn, Pa. on June 15, 1920. She was also predeceased by her husband, Earl O'Dell, and her daughter, Diane Seigle.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Landis and her husband, Robert, of Florida, and their three daughters, Robin, Kathy, and Amy; son-in-law, John Seigle of Owego, and sons John and Scott. She also has 7 great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, including Patricia Forbes of
Elmira, with Jim Goodwin of Odessa, and Pat's daughters, Kimberly Bloome (husband Christopher and their daughter, Juliana Rose Bloome) of Liverpool N.Y., and Jennifer Forbes of Ithaca.
Lucy was the last of her siblings, and the only one to even reach her 90's ! Her late siblings were: Robert Reynolds, Rose Reynolds Piecuch, John Reynolds, Nina Reynolds (who died at age 12 in a vehicle/train crash), and Mary Reynolds who died just after birth.
She always asked about her great-great-niece, Julie, saying "How's our girl?" And, one of her favorite sayings was "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade."
Lucy was an avid crocheter, and made sweaters and lap blankets to give to various charities. She was one of a kind, made new friends well into her 90's, and will be greatly missed.
As per her wishes, there will be neither calling hours nor a funeral. Baker Family Funeral Home, Elmira, is assisting the family. www.bakerfamily funeralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019