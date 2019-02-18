|
Lucy Vaughters
Edmonds, Washington - Lucy Vaughters, née Christine Lucerne, of Edmonds, Washington died unexpectedly on January 18, 2019 in Mexico due to an ocean drowning. She was a long-time Edmonds resident, a prominent healer and teacher, and a beloved family member and friend to many. Lucy was born on November 11, 1952 in Houston, Texas, to Ray Bauer Vaughters and Christine Maddox Vaughters. The family moved to Rolling Hills (L.A.), California and eventually settled in Atlanta, GA, where her father was a local civic leader and businessman. In 1974 Lucy was among the first female graduates of Dartmouth College, where she earned a B.A. in English, Summa Cum Laude. She earned a Master's in Teaching from Cornell University and remained in Ithaca where she became a well-loved junior high English teacher at the Lehman Alternative Community School. Lucy's interests turned to health and healing, and in 1984 she earned her B.S. in Physician Assistant Sciences from Hahnemann University (now Drexel-Medical College) in Philadelphia, PA. She met her husband, John Hanratty, at this time. After marriage, John and Lucy moved from Philadelphia to Ithaca, NY to raise their 2 children and start their lives together. Lucy worked at a state college hospital for several years and served as a physician assistant at Planned Parenthood before shifting her primary focus to homeopathy. She practiced homeopathy in Ithaca until 1997 when her family relocated to Edmonds, WA. She was board-certified in Classical Homeopathy (CCH) and served on the board of the Council on Homeopathic Certification from 1997-2000. She taught preventative health care and homeopathy classes to college students and community-groups from 1987 until her passing. Additionally, she served as adjunct faculty in homeopathic medicine at Bastyr University from 2000-2004, where in addition to regular teaching, she was a clinical homeopathy preceptor to 3rd and 4th year ND students. She was the founder and director of The Seattle School of Homeopathy, the state's first and only licensed school exclusively devoted to homeopathy. In addition to her passion for healing and healthcare, Lucy loved to swim, practice yoga, spend time with her grandchildren, cook healthy meals, and sing and play music. She shared with her husband a passion for gardening, the outdoors, and travel. She possessed a rich knowledge of family history and traditions and was fiercely devoted to her family and friends. Lucy is survived by her husband John Hanratty of Edmonds, WA, her brother Ray Vaughters II of Aiken S.C., daughter Kore Hanratty (Matt Purvis) of Shoreline, WA, her son Nicholas Hanratty of Edmonds, WA, and her two young granddaughters. She was predeceased by her parents Ray and Christine Vaughters of Atlanta, GA and her brother Frank M. Vaughters of Kansas City, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ocean Conservancy or Northwest Harvest. A celebration of life ceremony for friends and family will be held at 2 p.m., March 2, 2019 at the Bastyr University Chapel, 14500 Juanita Dr. NE, Kenmore, WA 98028.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 18, 2019