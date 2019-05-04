|
Lyman Harris
Syracuse - Lyman (Chuck) G. Harris, formerly of Groton, passed away April 25, 2019 in Syracuse, NY after an illness.
Born and raised in Groton, he was the son of the late Lyman F. and M. Grace Carpenter Harris. He is survived by his sons, Bradley (BillieJo) and Brandon (Brittany) Harris;
a granddaughter, Brandi and his sister, Alice (Michael) Demarco and many close friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11th, 3:00 p.m. at the Zirbel Funeral Home, 115 Williams St., Groton, NY. Friends may call for 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the
funeral home prior to services.
On line condolences may be left at www.zirbelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 4, 2019