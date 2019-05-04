Services
Zirbel Funeral Home
115 Williams Street
Groton, NY 13073
(607) 898-3867
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Zirbel Funeral Home
115 Williams Street
Groton, NY 13073
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Zirbel Funeral Home
115 Williams Street
Groton, NY 13073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyman Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyman Harris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lyman Harris Obituary
Lyman Harris

Syracuse - Lyman (Chuck) G. Harris, formerly of Groton, passed away April 25, 2019 in Syracuse, NY after an illness.

Born and raised in Groton, he was the son of the late Lyman F. and M. Grace Carpenter Harris. He is survived by his sons, Bradley (BillieJo) and Brandon (Brittany) Harris;

a granddaughter, Brandi and his sister, Alice (Michael) Demarco and many close friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11th, 3:00 p.m. at the Zirbel Funeral Home, 115 Williams St., Groton, NY. Friends may call for 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the

funeral home prior to services.

On line condolences may be left at www.zirbelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now