|
|
Lyman R. Watkins
Speedsville (Berkshire) - Lyman R Watkins, 69, passed away on May 13, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. Lyman was born on May 12, 1950 in Ithaca the son of Richard and Helen (Gibbs) Watkins and has been a life-long resident of Speedsville. He is survived by his devoted daughter Michelle Watkins and his adored grandchildren, Danielle and Michael. Also surviving are his brothers Raymond Watkins, Dick Watkins, sister, Terrie Watkins, sister-in-law, Carol Shady, many nieces, nephews and cousins. His loving wife of 33 years, Darlene (Stover) Watkins passed away on March 10, 2015. He was also predeceased by his sister Sherry Castellaw.
Lyman was a graduate of Newark Valley High School and was employed as a corrections officer at MacCormick Center in Brooktondale. Following his retirement, he enjoyed RV wintering in Virginia, close to his daughter and grandchildren. While there, he also enjoyed riding his ATV and motorcycle, and dining out with his family. Lyman was endowed with a great sense of humor and a gift of gab, ever ready with a story to share. He was truly a gentle giant and a humble man, who totally dedicated himself to his family.
Lyman's family would like to extend a very sincere note of appreciation to Dr. Aimee M. Crago and Dr. Mark A. Dickson of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for the outstanding care provided to him during his long illness. They would also like to thank the many family and friends for their support during this difficult time period.
Those wishing to honor Lyman's life with a donation are asked to kindly consider The in Manhattan, New York. A celebration of Lyman's life will be held at a later date to be announced. MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences and memories may be written in Lyman's guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 18, 2019