|
|
Lynn Alma Alve
Ithaca - Lynn Alma Alve, aged 64, of Ithaca, New York, passed away on March 29, 2020 at Oak Hill Manor in Ithaca. At age 18 Lynn was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and passed away from consequences of the disease. Due to the restrictions resulting from the corona virus, there will be no services at this time.
Lynn was born in Waverly, New York on January 24, 1956 to Eino and Edna Alve of Spencer, New York. She graduated from Spencer-Van Etten School in 1974, completed training as a medical secretary, and worked in Rochester, New York before moving to Ithaca where she had a long career as an administrative assistant at Cornell University. In the past, Lynn volunteered at Suicide Prevention in Ithaca, and more recently, led chair yoga classes for her friends and neighbors with whom she resided at 200 Conifer Village in Ithaca.
Lynn is survived by her mother, Edna Alve, a resident of Elderwood in Waverly, New York and her three sisters: Susan Rautine (husband Arvo) of Spencer, New York; Christine Myers of Redlands, California and Annette Alve of Narragansett, Rhode Island; and her best friend and constant companion, Jon Humphrey of Ithaca, New York. Lynn has four nieces: Tanya Rautine, Jennifer Strasser, Amy Lillestrand, Elizabeth Alve-Hedegaard and one nephew: Ryan Myers. She is preceded in death by her father, Eino Alve.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Lynn's friends at Ithaca Singles Group and 200 Conifer Village for the love, support and friendship they showed her over the years. As Lynn's condition progressed, she was unwilling to lose her independence and learned to drive a wheelchair-accessible van. Until December 2019, she continued to drive and meet her friends to share the joys of Ithaca's parks, restaurants and music festivals. She was a self-taught gourmet cook, weekly scrabble player, compassionate listener, loyal friend, loving sister and devoted daughter. Lynn met the challenges of living with a difference in a manner that reflected her personality -- with a quiet grace and determination, she lived independently and with a loving kindness toward others.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020