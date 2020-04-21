|
Lynn M. Eastman, Jr.
Lansing - Lynn M. Eastman, Jr., 52, of Lansing, NY, passed away at home on April 20, 2020, while surrounded by family. Born in Ithaca on May 24, 1967, he was the son of the late Lynn M. Sr. and Alberta McLean Eastman. He was employed as a welder and fabricator at Stonewell Bodies and Machine, Inc. in Genoa, NY.
Lynn had a passion for hunting, fishing, wrestling and horseshoes. He was a member of the Tri County Horseshoe Club in Groton, NY.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Rebecca M. (Barber) Eastman; daughter, Amber Barber; sister, Bonnie (Reggie) LeBlanc; brother, Jim (Tina) Eastman; half-sister, Lynnette (John) Smith; mother-in-law, Pearl Barber; sisters-in-law, Heidi (Dale) Reynolds and Melissa (David) Moppin; brother-in-law, Billy (Mary) Barber; several nieces, nephews; and his fur baby, Buddy. He was preceded in death by his son, Lynn M. Eastman III, and daughter, Heather Lynn Eastman.
Due to current restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, services will be announced at a later date.
For those who wish to assist the Eastman family during this difficult time, contributions may be directed to them at 127 Ludlow Road, Lansing, NY 14882.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2020