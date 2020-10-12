Lynn M. Eastman, Jr.
Lansing - Lynn M. Eastman, Jr., 52, of Lansing, NY, passed away at home on April 20, 2020, while surrounded by family. Born in Ithaca on May 24, 1967, he was the son of the late Lynn M. Sr. and Alberta McLean Eastman. He was employed as a welder and fabricator at Stonewell Bodies and Machine, Inc. in Genoa, NY.
Lynn had a passion for hunting, fishing, wrestling and horseshoes. He was a member of the Tri County Horseshoe Club in Groton, NY.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Rebecca M. (Barber) Eastman; daughter, Amber Barber; sister, Bonnie (Reggie) LeBlanc; brother, Jim (Tina) Eastman; half-sister, Lynnette (John) Smith; mother-in-law, Pearl Barber; sisters-in-law, Heidi (Dale) Reynolds and Melissa (David) Moppin; brother-in-law, Billy (Mary) Barber; several nieces, nephews; and his fur baby, Buddy. He was preceded in death by his son, Lynn M. Eastman III, and daughter, Heather Lynn Eastman.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the family home, 127 Ludlow Road, Lansing, NY 14882. Friends and family are invited to visit from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Dave Quigley officiating.
