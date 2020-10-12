1/1
Lynn M. Eastman Jr.
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynn M. Eastman, Jr.

Lansing - Lynn M. Eastman, Jr., 52, of Lansing, NY, passed away at home on April 20, 2020, while surrounded by family. Born in Ithaca on May 24, 1967, he was the son of the late Lynn M. Sr. and Alberta McLean Eastman. He was employed as a welder and fabricator at Stonewell Bodies and Machine, Inc. in Genoa, NY.

Lynn had a passion for hunting, fishing, wrestling and horseshoes. He was a member of the Tri County Horseshoe Club in Groton, NY.

He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Rebecca M. (Barber) Eastman; daughter, Amber Barber; sister, Bonnie (Reggie) LeBlanc; brother, Jim (Tina) Eastman; half-sister, Lynnette (John) Smith; mother-in-law, Pearl Barber; sisters-in-law, Heidi (Dale) Reynolds and Melissa (David) Moppin; brother-in-law, Billy (Mary) Barber; several nieces, nephews; and his fur baby, Buddy. He was preceded in death by his son, Lynn M. Eastman III, and daughter, Heather Lynn Eastman.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the family home, 127 Ludlow Road, Lansing, NY 14882. Friends and family are invited to visit from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Dave Quigley officiating.

To share a memory, please visit www.lansingfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lansing Funeral Home
32 Auburn Road
Lansing, NY 14882
(607) 533-8600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved