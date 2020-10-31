Lynn Rene Mead
Brooktondale, New York - Lynn René Mead died at her home on Friday, October 30, 2020 in Brooktondale, NY with her loving husband, James (Itchy), by her side. Born in Okinawa, Japan on October 7, 1955, she was the middle child of Douglas and Rosalind Kuldell. Most of Lynn's childhood was spent at her family's home on Chesterfield Avenue in McLean, Virginia. She graduated from McLean High School in 1974. On January 13, 1984, Lynn married James Mead. They have lived in Brooktondale, NY for the past 40 years. Lynn was an exceptionally hard-working individual who usually had at least two jobs at a time during her life. She recently retired from The Village of Owego. Lynn was very passionate about the health and well-being of all animals. She gave over 200 animals a loving home over her lifetime which included horses, dogs, cats, rabbits, sheep, goats, and two cows. They were her children and she loved them all dearly. Her greatest enjoyment was horses and horseback riding with her friends. Lynn also loved going on Rail Motorcar trips on the railroad with her husband James. Lynn is survived by her husband, James, and her siblings and their spouses, Matthew and Beckie Kuldell and Pam and Brent Landreth, along with four nieces and two nephews and their families and friends. Her family thanks all her friends, doctors and nurses who helped to take care of her during treatment and hospice. Family and friends will celebrate her life on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 12:00pm at Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 137 Main St., Candor, NY. Her family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00 am to 11:45 am prior to the services at the funeral home. Please note: All state required social distancing guidelines are to be followed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lynn's name to The Phoenyx Farm and Sanctuary, Inc. 501 C3, P.O. Box 402, Delta, PA 17314 or any cancer foundation. Condolences may be made to Lynn's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com