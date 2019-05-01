|
|
Madison Johnston Wright
- - Madison Johnston Wright was born April 9, 1924, in Washington, D.C., the son of (then Lt. USN) Carleton H. and Elvira J. Wright. As the children of a career naval officer, he and his sister Mary moved frequently. He attended public schools in New York, California, Virginia, and D.C., and St. James School in Maryland. He was an undergraduate student at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1942-44 and 1946-47, receiving a bachelor's degree in chemistry. He served in the Naval Reserve from 1944 to 1946 as an electronics technician. Summer experience on farms after discharge, and an awareness that life in a chemistry lab was not appealing led him to begin graduate study in agriculture at the University of California-Davis in 1947, and continue from 1948 to 1952 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, from which he received a doctorate in agronomy and botany. He was appointed assistant professor of forage crops at UW-M and served there as a teacher and research worker until 1959 when he was appointed associate professor of agronomy at Cornell University.
After promotion to professor, he served as department chairman from 1970 to 1975, then began teaching tropical crop production, and conducting research and extension on oilseed crops, especially soybeans. He enjoyed advising agricultural students, both undergraduate and graduate, and interviewing premedical students, for many years.
He and Mary Estelle Wagner were married August 21, 1954, in Waupun, Wisconsin. Their four children are David, a computer engineer living in Marlborough, MA: Martha, a professor of ophthalmology at the University of Minnesota; Bill, a historian living in Takoma Park, MD D.C.; and Sarah, an editor living in Arlington, VA. There are five grandchildren. He and Mary have taken delight in travel, both domestically and overseas, and in golf and reading.
In Ithaca, Madison served county government for16 years as a county representative on the Central New York Resource Conservation and Development project. He was the Cayuga Heights representative on the Environmental Management Council for several years, during which he met with the county's landfill study committee. He was a volunteer in the "mini-repair" program of Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services and for more than 40 years an active member of the First Congregational Church of Ithaca. While at Cornell he helped start an "Information Outpost" service that provides directions each August to incoming students and their parents.
No services have been planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The First Congregational Church, 309 Highland Rd, Ithaca NY 14850 or Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 388 Upper Oakwood Ave, Elmira NY 14903 or the . Online condolences may be left at hersonwagnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 1, 2019