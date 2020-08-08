Madolin May Kemmerer Smith



formerly Spencer - Madolin May Kemmerer Smith (March 29, 1927 - August 8, 2020) formerly of Spencer, was gathered into the arms of the Lord and loved ones who had passed before her. She was predeceased by her Mother (Lillian), Father (William), Brother (Billy), Husband (Marvin) and Son (Mark). She is survived by her daughter Melanie (Andy Delage) and sister Pam (Joe Kartychak), cousins, nieces and nephews. When it came to camping, Madolin was the queen of plastic, clothespins and duck tape. She played many instruments during her life including guitar and accordion but enjoyed playing the organ most. Her handwork is in the homes of almost everyone she had met. If you don't have something, then it's still not too late. An inurnment in Evergreen Cemetery in Spencer will be held later for the family. Arrangements are with Allen-Manzer Funeral Home.









