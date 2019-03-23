|
Mallory A. Luciano
Formerly of Ithaca - With inconsolable hearts, we share the passing of our beloved Mallory Ann Luciano. At the age of 31, Mallory passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on March 14, 2019 in Kitchener, ON Canada. Born in Ithaca, NY on May 1, 1987, Mallory leaves a legacy that we hope continues to inspire all that knew and loved her. Her beautiful spirit will forever be honored by her mother Lisa Luciano, step-father Jerome Norman, grandfather Harvey Goyette Jr., sisters Rachel Alger (Chris Goyder), Gina Luciano (Thomas Olson), Marissa Benton Luciano, niece Lucy Olson and nephew Samuel Olson. She is survived by Gordon Cawthorne—her husband and love of 7 years, and their beloved dog Hiroshi. In her short time here, she achieved so much that is impossible to encapsulate. A 2011 graduate of the Tompkins Cortland Community College nursing program, and member of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society, Mallory worked as a surgical nurse, and healed many. Mallory exuded an ethereal light that shall never fade. A private burial will be held for her immediate family members, with a celebration of her life to be announced at a later date, so that we may honor her love of nature. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the SPCA of Tompkins County in her name. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 23, 2019