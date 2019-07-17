|
|
Marcella Frances Burns Werner
Ithaca - Marcella Frances Burns Werner, 96, lifelong resident of Ithaca, NY, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Cayuga Medical Center. She was born in Ithaca, daughter of the late Frank A. and Mary Sevy Burns and was the widow of Woodrow Werner who died 26, 2001. Marcella and Woody were married on June 12, 1958.
Marcella was a graduate of Ithaca High School and had been employed by the NYS College of Agriculture, NYS College of Human Ecology and the former Cooperative Consumers Society. She had served as an election inspector for 24 years and was a lifelong member of the Immaculate Conception Church.
Marcella is survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents and husband she was also predeceased by her sister, Winifred B. Show and numerous in-laws on the Werner side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Joseph Marcoux on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10 am at the Immaculate Conception Church with burial to follow at the Calvary Cemetery. There are no calling hours.. In lieu of flowers, donation in Marcella's memory may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church or to the Salvation Army.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 17, 2019