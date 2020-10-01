1/1
Marcia A. (Chupp) Sloan
Marcia A. (Chupp) Sloan

Spencer - SLOAN, Marcia A. (Chupp), age 63, of Spencer, NY, formerly of Ithaca, NY, died on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayer, PA. She was a graduate of Ithaca High School (1975) and received her bachelor's degree from SUNY Plattsburgh. Marcia retired from Cornell Dining at Cornell University in Ithaca and was also employed at Wegman's. When residing in Ithaca, she was a parishioner at Forest Home Chapel. Preceded in death by her parents William and Jane Chupp, and her sister, Joanne R. Chupp. She is survived by her son, Ian Sloan, of Spencer, NY, sister, Susan (Eric) Malpass of Ithaca, brothers, Steven, and Thomas Chupp, both of Ithaca, niece, Jodi (Joe) VerWeire of Ontario, NY, nephew, Michael (Amber) Bedworth of Lake Oswego, OR, three great-nephews, two great-nieces, and numerous cousins. A private service will be held at a later date.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
