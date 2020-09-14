Margaret J. George



Ithaca - Margaret Johnston George, age 98, died peacefully, attended by her grandson and other local family, at her residence in Kendal at Ithaca on September 6, 2020. She was beloved by a large extended family and many dear friends. She had been living at Kendal since 2008, having moved from her home in Plandome, Long Island, New York after being widowed in 1996.



Margaret was born on October 20, 1921, in Manhattan, NY. She was a graduate of Washington Irving High School and received a B.A. from Hunter College, New York, NY in 1941. She had a long career of over 50 years at Home Life Insurance Company, New York, NY, from which she retired as the Manager of the Policy Change Division, the largest division of the company's home office.



She was a member of First Congregational Church of Ithaca, and, while living in Plandome, Long Island, a longtime member of The Congregational Church of Manhasset, Long Island, New York.



She was predeceased by her parents, Robert Johnston from County Cavan, Ireland and Jane Ardis Johnston from County Armagh, Northern Ireland; her twin brother, Robert Mark Johnston; and her husband, Albert R. George of Plandome, Long Island, New York.



Margaret was laid to her final rest on September 11 beside her husband, Albert, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Maspeth, Long Island, NY.



She leaves her Ithaca family: Al George (Judith Van Allen); David George (Su George) and their children, Maya and Hannah; Amy George Ekdahl and her children, Zaccary and Evelyn; and 31 additional relatives across the U.S. and Canada, all now bereft of their favorite grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and best friend.



The family is deeply grateful to the kind, caring, and compassionate staff at Kendal, and to Margaret's many resident friends there, especially Betty Lee Yerka, each of whom made Margaret's life at Kendal such a pleasant one.



Should you wish to make a contribution in her memory, Margaret's favorite charities were The Hunter College Foundation, New York, NY and Food Bank of the Southern Tier, Elmira, NY.



A memorial service celebrating Margaret's life will be held by the family at a future date.



Arrangements were made by Bangs Funeral Home, Ithaca, New York.









