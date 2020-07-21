1/
Margaret Mary Nesbitt
1928 - 2020
Margaret Mary Nesbitt

Oneonta -

(September 21, 1928 -

July 17, 2020)

Margaret Mary Nesbitt passed peacefully at Fox Hospital Nursing Home on July 17, 2020 after a short illness. She was predeceased by Gordon, her husband of 65 years and two sons, Gordon, Jr. and Leslie, grandson, Eric and two brothers. She is survived by daughters, Melanie Mackey, Florida; Mary Sloan, Gilbertsville; Celeste Ryan, Cooperstown; Nancy Nesbitt, California; son, David Nesbitt, North Carolina; 4 brothers and sisters, 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Margaret was a 1950 graduate of Cornell University and the first woman student admitted to the Chemistry Department. She loved her flower and vegetable gardens and taking her grandchildren swimming in the ponds on the farm.

No arrangements have been made at this time due to Covid-19.

Margaret's family has entrusted the Johnston & Stanimer Funeral Home in Morris with her care. Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.johnstonfh.com




Published in Ithaca Journal from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Johnston Funeral Home
60 Broad St
Morris, NY 13808
(607) 263-5795
