Margaret R. "Marge" Whipple
Margaret R. "Marge" Whipple

It is with great sadness that the children of Margaret R. "Marge" Whipple announce that she entered eternal rest at home on Saturday, August 29th, 2020 after a brief battle with liver cancer.

Born November 30, 1940 in Wilkes Barre, PA she was the daughter of the late Mary and Andrew Bednar, and wife of the late James D. Whipple. Marge helped run the family business, Specialty Trophy & Awards, with her late husband and most recently with her daughter and son-in-law. Marge demonstrated her love by acts of service and kindness; whether traveling to spend time with her grandchildren or helping in the family business, she was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. Marge was also an active member and volunteer at Holy Cross Church.

Marge is survived by her four children, Bonnie (Dale Grosser) Whipple of Port Trevorton, PA, James (Elizabeth) Whipple of Harrison, ID, Wendy (Joseph IV) Rappazzo of Abingdon, MD, Victoria (Paul) Best of Richford, NY; ten grandchildren, Cody (Courtney), Daniel (Keri), and Andrew Whipple, Amy Grosser, Brendan, Catherine (Garrett), Christen, and Jesse Rappazzo, Morgan and Paulie Best, and two great grand-children Malcolm and Damien Whipple; siblings Catherine Anderson, Paul (Marge) Bednar, Michael Bednar, and Sophie Bednar. Marge was predeceased by siblings Mary Rekito, Andrew Bednar, Ann Oliver, Eleanor Sprague, and Irene Huray.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Holy Cross Church 375 George Road, Freeville with Rev. Daniel Ruiz-Sierra as celebrant. Burial will follow at Green Hills Cemetery, Dryden. Friends are invited to Perkins Funeral Home from 5 - 7 pm on Friday September 4th. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Cross Church, or the American Cancer Society, 13 Beech St. Johnson City, NY 13790, or a charity of one's choice. www.perkinsfuneralhome.com




Published in Ithaca Journal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
