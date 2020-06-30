Margaret (Margie) Shalaby



Margaret (Margie) Shalaby left us on June 28 us to join the souls of her family and friends in eternity. Margie was born in Ithaca on September 2, 1929. She is the daughter of Mary Badia Abraham (1911-1998) and Jesse A. Solomon (1904-1964). Her brothers Jesse Jr. and Richard (Dickie) also preceded her passing.



Independent and uncompromising Margie was blessed with an indominable spirit and a big, generous heart. She loved her family and her Syrian heritage without pretense, or condition. Margie valued good health, good friends, and a good vacation. Exploring the world was her passion.



In 1953 she was determined to trace the footsteps of her grandparents' journey from Syria to America. At 23 she traveled alone to Syria for a firsthand account of her grandparents' experience. Her grandparents were child immigrants who fled abject poverty and persecution 50 years earlier. Her trip was planned for 6 weeks. It lasted 6 months. More importantly, it provided her with a world view that shaped the rest of her life.



Over the next 62 years Margie made more than 200 visits to the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and South America. Her curiosity and interest in travel never waned. In her later years, when international travel became difficult, she made shorter trips throughout the United States, Canada, The Caribbean, and Mexico.



In 1973 after 19 years as an executive secretary, Margie founded Help Limited. Help Limited provided temporary secretarial services to businesses in the Southern Tier. With a telephone, a typewriter and the support of her family and friends, Margie launched her business from the basement of a building at 119 East Buffalo Street. She worked her way out of the basement to the 1st and 2nd floors, bought the building and rented the lower floors to other emerging businesses. This good fortune provided her with many rewarding opportunities to invest in real estate over the next 25 years.



Progressive and driven, Margie was the proud granddaughter of Syrian immigrants who rose above poverty to watch their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren enjoy their small, but treasured pieces of the American Dream.



Margie leaves a son (Riad) and a granddaughter (Alena), 5 nieces and nephews and their families; Greg (Lana) Solomon, Lisa (Todd) Downs, Jay (Emily) Solomon, Heidi (Mark) Noggle, Drew (Sheila) Solomon, a sister in-law Margaret Solomon, 2 aunts Lorraine and Catherine Abraham, 2 cousins Colleen (Jim) Evans and Sophie Caliel, and many dear friends.



The family is honored to recognize the extraordinary care provided by Bonnalee Vann, Vicky Stetson, Lisa Coleman, Rubi Noe, and all the wonderful people at The Hospice Residence in Ithaca. Their kindness made the final chapter of her life dignified and worth living.



A private celebration of Margie's life will be held on Syrian Hill later this summer. Bangs Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers please consider donating to St. George Orthodox Church, 30 Myers Heights, Lansing, NY 14882.









