Margaret "Marg" Wood
Ithaca - August 17, 1935 -March 26, 2020
Margaret R. "Marg" Wood, 84, a lifelong resident of Ithaca, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Cayuga Medical Center. She was born in Ithaca, daughter of the late Raymond and Madeline Lynch Reynolds and was the widow of Charles Wood Sr. who died March 12, 2007. In addition to her parents and husband she was also predeceased by her siblings and their spouses, Jim (Beverly) Reynolds, Sally (Joe) Ciaschi, Ray 'Picky' (Rose) Reynolds and Dawn (Al) Paolangeli and her niece, Shelley Paolangeli Ward.
A loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Marg is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Chip and Judy Wood; her grandsons, Lee Wood and Tim (Amelia) Wood and her great-granddaughters, Ella, Clara and Shea Margaret. She is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews, Jim and Beverly's children, David, Raymond, Luanne, Mike and Lisa; Sally and Joe's children, Joe, Terry, Lisa, Tim, Tammy and Tom; Picky and Rose's children, Janet, Jimmy, Jill, Jackie and Julie and Dawn and Al's children, Alfred, Toni, Anna Jo, Koko, Kenny and Jolie and by her dear friends and relatives whose companionship and friendship meant everything to Marg, Charlotte Addy, Patty Brazo, Darlene Klein, Arline Nicholas, Jean Salino, Shirley Moresco, Rose and Terry Fisk and Fred and Jitter Denmark.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mead, Dr. Mauser, the doctors, nurses and aides at the Cayuga Medical Center and the staff at Cayuga Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their care and thoughtfulness.
A celebration of Marg's life will be held this summer and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Running to Places Theatre Company, 1013 W. State St., Ithaca, NY 14850.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020