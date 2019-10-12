|
|
Margery A. Westlake Clauson
Cayutaville - CLAUSON, MARGERY, 91, of Cayutaville, passed on Oct. 5 at her home. She was born in Horseheads, N.Y., the daughter of George and Christina Sears Westlake. The valedictorian of her Horseheads High class, Margery graduated from Cornell in 1950 and taught home economics in Schuyler County after her children entered school. In 1970, she went to work in the registrar's office at Cornell University's College of Arts & Sciences, becoming registrar before her retirement in 1987.
Margery was married to Bob Clauson and with him ran Oak Leaf Farm and Strawberry Patch summers before he died in 2000. Before becoming debilitated by Alzheimer's disease, Margery volunteered at Odessa Library, helped maintain the Finger Lakes Trail, and was active at Cayutaville Methodist Church.
She is survived by her son, David, who was her primary caregiver, and daughters, Su Clauson-Wicker (Bruce) of Blacksburg, Va., and Janet (John Fetter) of Los Altos, Calif.; grandchildren: Lucy (Chaw Chang), Lydia (Joe Damiano), and Ira Garrison of Ithaca; David Fetter of San Francisco, Steven Fetter of Santa Clara, Calif., and Tobias Iaculli of Trumansburg, and six great-grandchildren. Her sister, Shirley Westlake Cochrane of Horseheads, also survives her. Memorial donations may be made to Cayutaville Methodist Church or the Odessa Library.
The family will host a memorial open house 2-4 p.m. at Cayutaville Methodist Church on Sunday, Oct. 20.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019